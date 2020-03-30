Austin’s ‘moveable landmark’ boards up COVID-19 with mural

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new mural painted at the Cedar Door joins the murals of hope that cover up boarded-up bars on Sixth Street.

The artist and bartender, Nichole Berenger, is part of the growing number of service staff affected by the COVID-19 closures around Austin.

Despite the closures, murals have sprung up all around bars and restaurants in downtown Austin. That’s after a new order from Governor Abbott forced them to close last week.

The job loss isn’t expected to slow down anytime soon, and the Economic Policy Institute estimates that 14 million jobs could be lost by summer 2020.