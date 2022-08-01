Starting in September, California-based Urban Alchemy will take over the reins at ARCH in downtown Austin.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two city-owned homeless shelters will soon have new management after Austin City Council unanimously approved contracts with Urban Alchemy and Austin Area Urban League.

Starting in September, California-based Urban Alchemy will take over the reins at the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless (ARCH) in downtown Austin. The Austin Area Urban League will run the city’s Southbridge bridge shelter will be run by for $4.22 million.

Urban Alchemy’s contract of $4.14 million would more than double the $1.83 million annual contract for ARCH operations, which was approved for Front Steps last year.

Last month, the city ended its partnership with Front Steps, which had managed the shelter since its inception.

“I believe that they will bring something to our community that we have yet to accomplish,” Austin Public Health Director Adrienne Sturrup countered. She noted Urban Alchemy is a nationwide leader in trauma-informed care.

Funds for the shelter will come from Austin Public Health’s budget.