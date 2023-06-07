The logo of the US online booking homes application Airbnb on the screen of a tablet on July 24, 2019. (Photo by Martin Bureau/AFP via Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There are thousands of unlicensed, short-term rentals, like Airbnb and Vrbo, in Austin, but the city said it’s not focusing on a crackdown, anymore, due to legal questions.

In September, city staff said there were about 11,000 short-term rentals (STRs) in Austin, but only 1,875 were licensed. In response, city council passed a resolution in December aimed at getting more of them in compliance.

The resolution directed the city manager to change city code to make sure properties are licensed before they’re posted on the company’s platforms.

It also directed the city manager to create an online database of licensed STRs.

Former city council member Kathie Tovo sponsored the resolution, saying licensing helps the city track rentals better and make sure code is followed.

But now, a city spokesperson said they’re shifting focus.

“The [Development Services Department] Code Division continues to process short term rental license applications. However, due to the evolving law in this area, the division has refocused its enforcement program on behavioral issues that make short-term rentals incompatible with Austin’s neighborhoods. Practically speaking, this means that the City Code requirements that address how a short-term rental is operated are the focus of enforcement efforts. This is generally achieved through engagement with property owners and guests to educate them on city ordinances. The DSD Code Division continues to work with City Management to refine the scope of this multi-departmental project to ensure that all relevant stakeholders and city staff are included and can move forward to fulfill Council’s direction. We are not yet at a point in our efforts where we can speak to the specifics of what that might look like.” Tara Long, City of Austin Development Services Department

The City did not outline any specific legal questions surrounding the resolution, but a lawsuit in New York City is causing concern with at least one STR management company in Austin.

Dustin Abney, CEO of Portoro, said the outcome of the lawsuit could impact cities across the country.

Why Airbnb is suing New York City, and how Portoro said it could change things in Austin, coming up on KXAN News at 10 p.m.