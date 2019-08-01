Austin’s airport discontinued 19 nonstop routes since last summer

AUSTIN (KXAN/ABJ) — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport has discontinued 19 nonstop flights since last summer, according to the Austin Business Journal.

Frontier Airlines cut nine domestic routes to Austin and Allegiant Airlines cut two domestic routes.

Via Air cut eight domestic routes into Austin, but also severed ties with ABIA in May. But more routes to Austin could return with new ownership.

Ashley Air announced it bought Via Air on July 5.

As part of the buyout, Ashley Air assumed control of operations of the company and said it plans to put a significant amount of money into the airlines to help stabilize it.

John Ashley, owner of Ashley Air, said it plans to completely overhaul Via Air and is currently in the process of coordinating paperwork with the Federal Aviation Administration. The goal is to bring back nonstop flights out of ABIA by the end of the year.

