Austinites pay more in bills than anyone else in Texas, study says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — According to a recent study, Austinites pay the most for household bills than anyone else in Texas.

The study, done by online payment company Doxo, said Austin residents pay an average of $2,300 per month on “the 10 most common household bills.” The study found the average Texan pays $1,888 per month on those bills.

What Texans pay for bills is right at the national average. Doxo broke it down with this chart:

Bill Category Average Texas Monthly Bill National Average Monthly Bill Mortgage $1,412 $1,279 Rent $1,063 $1,062 Auto Loan $462 $411 Utilities $255 $316 Auto Insurance $150 $185 Cable & Internet $115 $115 Health Insurance $93 $113 Mobile Phone $116 $102 Alarm & Security $96 $87 Life Insurance $74 $88 Total $1,888 $1,889

In the Austin area, which also includes Round Rock and Georgetown for the study, it’s a different story. It shouldn’t be a shock to anyone that mortgage and rent payment are higher in Austin than anywhere else in Texas on average, but there are a few average bills that are lower in Austin.

Bill Category Average Texas Monthly Bill Average Austin Monthly Bill Mortgage $1,412 $1,903 Rent $1,063 $1,279 Auto Loan $462 $457 Utilities $255 $170 Auto Insurance $150 $173 Cable & Internet $115 $125 Health Insurance $93 $160 Mobile Phone $116 $96 Alarm & Security $96 $108 Life Insurance $74 $86

Doxo’s study said Austin’s average bills are 21.7% higher than the national average, and along with being the most expensive in Texas, the area ranks 43rd out of 914 areas nationally included in the study. Texans typically pay less for utilities than the national average, as well as out-of-pocket health and life insurance payments.

The bills paid by area residents make up 35.9% of the area’s average household income, the study said. In comparison, San Antonio area folks pay an average of $1,875 and the Killeen/Temple area pays $1,759.

Other large metropolitan areas like Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston are high in the study’s Texas list, but neither of them comes in at No. 2 behind Austin like one might expect. That honor belongs to Brenham, where residents pay more for car loans, $651 to $462, out-of-pocket health insurance, $435 to $93, cable and internet, $176 to $115, and cell phone bills, $282 to $116.

Here are the most expensive areas of Texas for household bills, according to the study:

The least expensive place to pay bills in Texas, according to the study, is the Rio Grande Valley town of Zapata, where average bills are $1,249.