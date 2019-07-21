Austin woman arrested, accused of swinging a car jack at another person and breaking a windshield

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman was arrested early Saturday after allegedly swinging a car jack at another person and smashing a car windshield, according to Austin police.

Officers responded to a text call of a disturbance in north Austin in the 1700 block Wooten Park Drive at 12:43 a.m. The call claimed a woman tried to hit someone with a mechanical tool. The call said the suspect was still on the scene.

When the officer arrived at the scene the victim told him the father of her child tried to call her from prison but she did not answer. She said the father then called the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Diana Olivares.

According to the victim, after the call Olivares drove to Wooten Park Drive to confront her. She said after an argument Olivares retrieved a car jack from her vehicle and approached her again.

Witnesses say they saw Olivares lift the jack above her head and swing it at the victim at which point he intervened. The victim said Olivares grew frustrated and swung the jack in the windshield of a nearby car. According to police, the car sustained a large hole in its windshield.

The damage to the car was estimated at $400 and the owner told police he wanted to press charges.

Olivares was arrested and faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon as well as criminal mischief.