Austin, Williamson County issues ‘no refusal’ weekend for drivers and boaters

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you plan on drinking this holiday weekend, make sure you have a safe way to get home.

The Austin Police Department will have a ” no refusal” initiative in effect starting Thursday, July 4, running every night from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Sunday morning.

The no refusal initiative also applies to boaters this weekend, as well.

If you’re suspected of drinking and driving, officers can get a warrant to draw your blood on the spot.

Williamson County ‘No refusal’

Williamson County Sheriff’s Office will also enact a ‘no refusal’ weekend starting Thursday at 6 p.m. running until Sunday at 4 a.m.

WCSO is focused on reducing the number of alcohol-related crashes and incidents during the holiday.

“Drinking and driving in Wilco will garner an alternative route to the jail if caught. Have fun celebrating this holiday but do so responsibly,” said Sheriff Robert Chody.