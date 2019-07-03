Austin, Williamson County issues ‘no refusal’ weekend for drivers and boaters

News

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:
no refusal weekend, traffic stop_193895

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you plan on drinking this holiday weekend, make sure you have a safe way to get home.

The Austin Police Department will have a ” no refusal” initiative in effect starting Thursday, July 4, running every night from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Sunday morning.

The no refusal initiative also applies to boaters this weekend, as well.

If you’re suspected of drinking and driving, officers can get a warrant to draw your blood on the spot.

Williamson County ‘No refusal’

Williamson County Sheriff’s Office will also enact a ‘no refusal’ weekend starting Thursday at 6 p.m. running until Sunday at 4 a.m.

WCSO is focused on reducing the number of alcohol-related crashes and incidents during the holiday.

“Drinking and driving in Wilco will garner an alternative route to the jail if caught. Have fun celebrating this holiday but do so responsibly,” said Sheriff Robert Chody.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss