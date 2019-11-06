Austin Water uses purple pipes to ‘Keep Austin Green’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The proof is in the purple pipes. They’re everywhere at the Montopolis Reclaimed Water Reservoir and Pump Station.

The pipes are a sign that Austin’s reclaimed water system has improved. Instead of returning water to the river, Austin Water reuses it for non-drinking water purposes.

Austin Water celebrated this improvement with a ribbon-cutting ceremony outside the reservoir and pump station Wednesday morning.

The nearly completed $12 million Montopolis location is one of many reclaimed water systems around Austin. Director of Austin Water, Greg Meszaros, said it will go into service within the next week or two.

“It will help deliver reclaimed water to our community making our water supply more resilient and helping us with weather extremes and drought for the future,” Meszaros said.

The reservoir can store up to 4 million gallons of reclaimed water, per Austin Water’s press release. That and the pump station will improve the reclaimed water system’s delivery and reliability.

Most won’t see any of the effects that happen behind the scenes at the reservoir and pump station. However, a few customers may notice. Such non-potable uses include: