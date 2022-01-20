Austin warming centers to open with below-freezing temps on the way

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With temperatures not expected to get much above the freezing mark Thursday, and even colder wind chills in the teens and 20s, the City of Austin is opening warming centers for those who need them.

During normal business hours, the following city facilities will be available as warming centers:

All branches of Austin Public Libraries

All Austin Recreation Centers and Senior Centers (as lobby space allows)

Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron Road

George Washington Carver Museum, 1165 Angelina St.

Dougherty Arts Center, 1110 Barton Springs Road

Mexican American Cultural Center, 600 River St.

All social distancing, masking and capacity limits still apply to the centers, the city said.

For those who need warming centers overnight, the city has those available but it doesn’t publish their addresses. People who need shelter should go to the One Texas Center building at 505 Barton Springs Road between 6-8 p.m. From there, Capital Metro buses will take people to designated warming centers. Health screenings for everyone are required before being taken to a shelter.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Friday, and KXAN’s First Warning Weather team forecasts Thursday’s high temperature at 39 degrees and drop below freezing overnight into Friday.