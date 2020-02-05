Austin-Travis County EMS “suspends” Liv Tyler’s ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ character

Ronen Rubinstein, from left, Liv Tyler and Rob Lowe, cast members in the upcoming television series “9-1-1: Lone Star,” take part in a panel discussion on the show during the 2020 FOX Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS is having some fun at the expense of ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’.

Any Austinites who have tuned in for the drama in recent weeks will have noticed it’s not exactly the most accurate representation of Austin – whether it’s the miles of open desert, tornadoes ripping through downtown or cheap rent.

Now, the Office of the Medical Director is calling out Liv Tyler’s character Michelle Blake for some questionable treatment given to patients during the series.

In a jokey Facebook post, EMS said Blake is facing a suspension and attached a photo of Tyler’s character pouting.

It listed three “allegations” facing the character, including two of performing a skill outside of her scope of practice.

These relate to a “chest tube insertion with suction tubing on a picnic table,” and a “Foley catheter insertion in a bar.”

Blake also faces a charge of failing to report and failing to submit documentation, relating to an “intubation of a pediatric patient.”