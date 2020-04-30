Austin Travis-County EMS paramedic donates plasma after testing positive for COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday, a paramedic with Austin-Travis County EMS donated her plasma just one month after testing positive for the coronavirus.

“All of us who choose to have a career in EMS, I think our number one duty is just to serve the public and help those who are in need,” said ATC EMS Paramedic Vivian Mancias.

Mancias made the donation during a ‘We Are Blood’ event in Round Rock. She hopes that her plasma will be able to help critically ill patients who are fighting the disease.

“The plasma that we’re collecting is using … is being used directly to treat patients in real time, so it is literally making a life-saving difference for patients in our area, especially before a vaccine has been developed,” explained Nick Canedo, VP of Community Engagement at We Are Blood.

Health officials say just one plasma donation can support multiple patients diagnosed with COVID-19.