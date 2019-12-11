Austin Transportation Department to implement 15-cent per-trip fee on dockless scooter companies

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Transportation Department released a memorandum Tuesday laying out its plan to impose a 15-cent per-trip fee on all shared mobility providers in the city.

Shared mobility services is a term that incorporates micromobility services, such as dockless scooter companies, and shared vehicle services, such as ZipCar.

The following are the shared mobility services in Austin:

  • Micromobility Services
    • Bird (4,500 scooters)
    • Jump (2,500 scooters & 2,000 bikes)
    • Lime (5,000 scooters)
    • Lyft (2,000 scooters)
    • OjO (1,000 scooters)
    • Spin (750 scooters)
    • VeoRide (300 scooters & 50 bikes)
    • Wheels (500 bikes)
  • Shared Vehicle Services

In its memorandum, the Austin Transportation Department stated it received direction from city council to implement a 40-cent per-trip fee on these shared mobility services. However, the ATD stated that after it met with the aforementioned shared mobility providers, it settled on a 15-cent fee.

The new fee will be added to the revised Director’s Rules for shared mobility services and will add to the established biannual license fee of $30 per vehicle for these companies.

The revised Director’s Rules for shared mobility services to be released in 2020 will include:

  • Limitations on the number of devices that can be deployed on a single city block.
  • An expansion of the term “dockless” which will be expanded to include all types of shared mobility vehicles.
  • The addition of geographic zones and boundaries designed by ATD which will allow for fairer and more discreet provision of service.
  • More penalties for providers who do not comply with the City Code or Director’s Rules.

