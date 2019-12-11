Austin Transportation Department to implement 15-cent per-trip fee on dockless scooter companies

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Transportation Department released a memorandum Tuesday laying out its plan to impose a 15-cent per-trip fee on all shared mobility providers in the city.

Shared mobility services is a term that incorporates micromobility services, such as dockless scooter companies, and shared vehicle services, such as ZipCar.

The following are the shared mobility services in Austin:

Micromobility Services Bird (4,500 scooters) Jump (2,500 scooters & 2,000 bikes) Lime (5,000 scooters) Lyft (2,000 scooters) OjO (1,000 scooters) Spin (750 scooters) VeoRide (300 scooters & 50 bikes) Wheels (500 bikes)

Shared Vehicle Services Revel (500 mopeds) ZipCar (On average 23 vehicles)



In its memorandum, the Austin Transportation Department stated it received direction from city council to implement a 40-cent per-trip fee on these shared mobility services. However, the ATD stated that after it met with the aforementioned shared mobility providers, it settled on a 15-cent fee.

The new fee will be added to the revised Director’s Rules for shared mobility services and will add to the established biannual license fee of $30 per vehicle for these companies.

The revised Director’s Rules for shared mobility services to be released in 2020 will include: