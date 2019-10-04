Austin to release revamped rules on what kind of buildings can be built

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin is set to release a new draft Land Development Code Friday. The code and map will update the city’s current rules on what kind of buildings — single-family, multifamily or high rises — can be built where.

Last summer, the city’s previous effort to overhaul its zoning rules collapsed. The city spent millions of dollars on CodeNEXT, but the city council ultimately decided to give up and restart the process.

The new code rewrite attempt has been delayed once already.

Friday morning, KXAN’s Yoojin Cho spoke with Mayor Steve Adler who said the city urgently needs a new code.

“We have an affordability challenge in this city that we should treat with urgency,” said Adler. “We’re losing people in communities because there’s not enough housing, and limited housing forces up prices. And people have to move further and further away and their transportation costs go up.”

The draft is expected to be released Friday afternoon. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.