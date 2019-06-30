Austin to implement ‘digital tip jar’ for local musicians

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The city of Austin is launching a new program Monday to help local musicians earn money using digital tip jars.

The program is called “tip the band” and it’ll allow fans to give artists money, using a debit or credit card through a special device. The idea is to help local musicians keep up with the rising cost of living.

So far, only 10 of these devices have been handed out and those selected will be able to collect digital tips at live performances for a six-month period.

The city plans to take out about 10% of tips paid to performers. The city will also collect data over the next six months to study the impact of expanding the program in the future.