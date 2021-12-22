Austin to honor longest-tenured HEB retail employee with proclamation

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s Ophie Garcia Day in Austin on Wednesday.

The City of Austin, led by District 8 Council Member Paige Ellis, will honor Ofelia “Ophie” Garcia, 84, and her 56 years of service with HEB at 10:30 a.m. at the new store located at 7901 U.S. Highway 290. That’s where US 290 intersects with FM 1826 in southwest Austin.

The ceremony will officially proclaim Dec. 22 as Ophie Garcia Day. Garcia spent most of her 56 years as part of the staff at the former HEB store at the Oak Hill “Y.” She started working for HEB in 1965, and was the company’s second-longest tenured employee when she retired this past August. The only person to have worked for HEB longer is Charles Butt, the company’s CEO, making her the longest-tenured retail worker the chain has ever had.

Garcia worked as a cosmetician in the store’s cosmetics department, and before her retirement, she transitioned to a door greeter and helped customers with Spanish translations in the pharmacy and business center, the company said in a press release.