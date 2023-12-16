AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin Parks and Recreation Department (PARD) announced that it will build a new all abilities playground, a first for the city, with assistance from the Austin Parks Foundation (APF).

The department said that it wants to build the playground at the Onion Creek Metropolitan Park, which is on Nuckols Crossing Road. Currently, that park is “largely untouched,” according to PARD.

However, it will take some time before construction of the playground will begin. The “discovery phase” of the project, consisting of virtual and in-person community meetings, begins in January 2024.

PARD and APF said that they expect approval of the final design during summer 2024.

A February memo from PARD said the department selected Springwoods Neighborhood Park on Anderson Mill Road as a potential “play-for-all-abilities” park.