AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin SWAT is on the scene of a reported shooting/stabbing hot shot call at the 500 block of Deen Avenue near North Lamar Boulevard and Payton Gin Road in north Austin, according to Austin police.

Austin EMS took a man in his 50s to the hospital with critical life-threatening injuries.

The call came in around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

This is a developing story. KXAN will update with more information as it becomes available.