South Austin traffic stop that escalated into SWAT situation resolved

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A SWAT situation Sunday afternoon near the intersection of South Congress Avenue and Sheraton Avenue in south Austin has been resolved after a two-hour standoff , according to Austin police.

The incident began as a crash between two vehicles at South Congress and Ben White and escalated into a bigger call, police say.

Authorities say a man driving a truck was involved in the crash and then drove away from the scene. Police followed the truck to the South Congress/Sheraton location where the vehicle pulled over.

When police approached the vehicle, the man appeared to be fidgeting or looking for something. At that time, officers pulled back and SWAT was called to the scene, according to authorities.

Around 4:30 p.m., police were able to take the suspect into custody without incident.

Police say they found a gun inside the vehicle. They believe the man has a felony warrant for his arrest.

After both roads were shut down for nearly three hours, South Congress and Sheraton have been reopened.