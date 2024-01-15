AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin-based startup company called Otherweb aims to give readers and listeners a new way to consume their news with “no noise, junk, ads or clickbait.”

At the initial setup, the app asks users to rank which news categories they’re most drawn to and which news outlets they are interested in getting their news from.

By swiping either left or right on an article (the same way you would a perspective Tinder date), you’re able to tell the algorithm what kinds of articles you’d like to see more and less of.

Otherweb also provides a “nutrition label” for each article, giving scores on categories like subjective language, attention-grabbing headlines and affiliate links.

Founder and CEO Alex Fink talked with KXAN about how he hopes his app will help with mental health, and push news organizations to produce higher-quality articles.

Tom Miller: You’ve said one of the ways you can improve your mental health is by improving your relationship with the news you consume. What do you mean by that?

Alex Fink: I think we all know that we should pay attention to what we put into our mouths because it might make us less or more happy. We should also pay attention to what we put into our brains because it could make us ill.

Tom: One of the things that can lead to getting information that maybe is unhealthy is the algorithms and what they’re feeding you. Can you explain how algorithms work in online news?

Alex: An algorithm is just a way to make decisions about the next operation. But specifically with news, typically, the algorithms optimized for your engagement, getting as much attention out of you. The best way for them to do that is to trigger your emotions, especially the negative ones.

Tom: You have created an app called Otherweb that aims to filter out some of that negative stuff. Can you explain how it works?

Alex: Filtering is a part of it. We created a suite of artificial intelligence models that evaluate content, and learn to discern specific traits of content like is the headline clickbait or not. We use that to aggregate content from all over the web, to filter out things that are obviously junk, and to try to give you the user as much control as possible, so you can decide what to consume and in what order.

Tom: Why was this something that you wanted to pursue? And what do you hope the end outcome is?

Alex: This is quite personal to me because I grew up in an environment where real information was really hard to come by. Propaganda was the norm in the Soviet Union. I have these vivid memories of my parents waking up at 4 a.m., locking themselves in the bathroom, and turning on the radio to Voice of America to get some real information about the world. I feel like right now we’re getting into a time where people are in the same state, they don’t know what’s going on in the world. Except this time the entity misinforming us is not part of that, it’s a billion people trying to make a buck by making us click on stuff. I want to give people a way to get informed.

Tom: If I download Otherweb, what can I expect? How does it work?

Alex: The main page that you’ll be interacting with is just a news aggregator. It’s a news feed. You see various articles from various sources. We have more than 900 different sources. For each article, you will see a bullet point summary that tells you roughly what it’s about, and you will see a nutrition label that tells you what are the outputs of all the models that we ran on it. That will help you make a decision about whether you want to read the entire article or not.

Tom: Is part of the end goal that news consumers will become more knowledgeable about where they’re getting their information from?

Alex: That is a big part of it, but the source is not everything, because sources sometimes have good articles and bad articles. What we’re hoping is that users will actually notice what traits we are evaluating will start evaluating that themselves as well. Also, we’re hoping that the people producing the content will start noticing that more and more people are filtering this particular type of low-quality content and they will produce less of it.