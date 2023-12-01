AUSTIN (KXAN) — For decades, the Special Olympics has been an outlet for athletes to form friendships, learn about sportsmanship and of course compete. There is one local athlete who has done all of the above.

They said practice makes perfect, but for Matthew Wright, the game of golf just comes natural– in fact it’s in his DNA.

“My grandmother was a legendary El Paso Texas golf legend,” Wright said.

Legend is a word Wright knows all too well. When KXAN asked him what he wanted to be titled in this news story, he responded with, “Special Olympics Texas Golf Legend.”

He’s not shy to tell it how it is, and judging from his medal collection, which numbers in the hundreds, why should he be.

“From 1999 to the current games,” Wright said.

Many of those medals were won with his, coach, teammate and good friend, Drew Widney.

“Over the last decade we have been doing Special Olympics together and it has been the best friendship of my life,” said Widney.

The most recent win taking them to Special Olympics North America Golf Championship in New Jersey, where Matt’s larger than life personality was put on full display.

“The eyes of Texas are upon you…” sang Wright in a video from the tournament.

Wright a proud Longhorn and Texan, and he made sure his competition knew it.

The tournament called on both players alternating shots until the final hole where they won by a stroke.

“I was like woooooooo!” Wright said with a smile.

“It was so much fun, and honestly, it was the biggest honor in my life to bring the gold home with him back to Austin,” Widney said.

A big win for both, but Matt hopes his accomplishments will inspire others to get involved with Special Olympics– both competing and volunteering.

“I am proud to get more people involved in Special Olympics,” Wright said.

Wright and Widney spend a lot of their time practicing at Lion’s Municipal Golf Course in west Austin.

Wright is also a proud alumni of Austin High School, That’s where Nabil Remadna and him met.

Special Olympics has year-round events for multiple sports and always needs volunteers and donations to help their mission. Click here for more information on how to volunteer.