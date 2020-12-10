Austin seeking new home for homeless services program after latest effort falls short

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A major player in Austin’s fight to end homelessness is still looking for a long-term home.

David Tijerina says the Downtown Austin Community Court helps him with housing, bus passes, and identification.

“You need a birth certificate, they’ll get you a birth certificate,” he told us, standing outside the court’s temporary home, the Terrazas Library on East Cesar Chavez Street. DACC operations moved here from 6th Street during the coronavirus pandemic to allow for more social distancing.

Many other Austinites experiencing homelessness sit on a waitlist. Pandemic or otherwise, the city says demand for the Community Court’s case management is higher than ever and it needs a larger space.

Tijerina agrees.

“You couldn’t fit too many people,” he said, speaking of the court’s Downtown location.

Since court operations moved due to the pandemic, there’s been a growing number of encampments outside the Terrazas Library.

Austin no longer tickets people who sit, lie or camp on most public streets and sidewalks, but Austin’s Mayor Steve Adler says that doesn’t mean the city shouldn’t be working harder to clear right-of-ways.

“We have to deal with the reality of what we see, with respect to better managing shared public spaces,” he said.

A recent effort to move the Downtown Austin Community Court to a new building on 2nd Street in East Austin never made it a vote. It faced opposition from some neighbors, and there were claims it should be more centrally located.

But Adler also added that it was “unfortunate” the proposal failed to gain public support, because of scenes like those outside the Terrazas Library and the perception behind them.

“We’re not managing these places as shared public spaces,” he told us. “And the city needs to do a better job of that.”

Adler says the most obvious solution is long-term and short-term supportive housing.

“There may be a way for us, even in encampments, to decrease the density that you see in some locations,” he said when asked about more immediate options. No such policy has come before City Council.

A city spokesperson tells KXAN: “During active community spread of COVID-19, the City is following CDC and local health guidelines to not displace individuals who are living unsheltered in public spaces, to prevent and mitigate spread of disease. Sidewalks and walking areas should remain clear, and they are clear in front of Terrazas Library.”

City staff is looking at other options for the Downtown Austin Community Court location, including using properties that are already owned by the city. Under the proposal to occupy the 2nd Street building, the city would have paid more than $21 million over the course of a 10-year lease.