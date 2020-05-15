Austin Salon Owner says “it’s almost not doable” re-opening during Covid-19

It’s been a week since Governor Greg Abbott allowed Texas salons to re-open after being shut down because of the pandemic but it’s not business as usual. “It’s been very difficult and we’re are trying to see how we can get a new start,” said Ron King. He owns Ron King Salon in Austin for the past 11 years. “We’re right downtown, underneath the Four Seasons residence. The rent is really high and taxes are growing.” That was before the Covid-19 crisis but King said business was up, then came the order by the Governor, shutting down all salon services.

Now that the Ron King Salon can reopen but at only 25% capacity, “It’s almost not doable,” said King. That’s because not only is the salon not fully re-open but it’s not fully staffed. He says five of his stylists chose not to come back to work. King and his partner took out an SBA Paycheck Protection Loan when all Texas salons were not allowed to open for months, “we have to pay that back and all of that was was due to thinking that our stylists were going to come back.”

The clients are coming back said King by appointment and without reservation, “they want to come in and I don’t think they have any mistrust for us because they’ve been here at Ron King for so long and they know what the reputation is.”