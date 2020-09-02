Austin rolls out Google Maps option to pay for parking

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Pay for parking using Google Maps? You can do that now in Austin.

Austin is the first city in the U.S. to offer a parking payment option directly within the app, Austin Transportation said in a news release Wednesday.

The option will become more widely available in the coming weeks, officials said. A partnership with transportation company Passport, who supported a city parking smartphone app previously, and Google will allow people to pay for parking with Google Pay straight from the Google Maps app.

“By providing people the ability to use applications they already have on their devices to pay for parking, people can get to the places they care about faster,” said Gina Fiandaca, assistant city manager.

Last week, the city introduced a pay by plate system that offers more flexibility parking around town and eliminates the parking sticker displayed on the curbside window.

It also scrubbed parking time limits and made them all have a 10-hour maximum and links the parking time to a new payment structure, the city says.

Currently, the Park ATX smartphone app is the one the city uses. If people need quick access to a curbside spot to pick up food from a restaurant, for example, promo codes FREE15ATX1 and FREE15ATX2 are available every 24 hours for free 15-minute parking in designated spaces.