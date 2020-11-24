Austin Resource Recovery’s gift-giving campaign aims to help toward zero waste goal

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Resource Recovery wants people to “Give a Great Story,” this holiday season.

The department’s gift-giving campaign centers around giving zero-waste gifts this year to help reduce waste and keep unwanted gifts out of landfills.

What’s a zero-waste gift? Austin Resource Recovery says the gifts can offer experiences, like a subscription online to a skill-learning website, or it could purchasing used or thrifted gifts.

The department’s press release says, “giving zero waste gifts over newly purchased or produced items also benefits the local economy, keeps valuable items out of the landfill, and avoids spending the energy and resources required to manufacture new products.”

More ideas for zero-waste gifts are:

Purchase an online, skill-development class (cooking, music lessons, painting)

Support Austin’s art scene virtually (online theatre performances, art galleries/exhibits, concerts)

Turn a teacup or basket from a local thrift store into a planter

Resole and polish a favorite pair of boots

The department’s campaign is designed to help Austin reach its Zero Waste Goal by “reframing the way Austinites buy, use and dispose of everyday items.” The press release says a 2017 study found that 5 billion pounds of returned retail gifts ended up in landfills.