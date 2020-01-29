Austin Resource Recovery apologizes after thousands of customers receive mistaken notifications

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Resource Recovery (ARR) is apologizing for accidentally sending 6,000 customers postcards with incorrect brush-collection dates.

ARR provides Austin with several services intended to keep the community clean, such as curbside collection of recycling, yard trimmings, large brush and bulk items.

ARR says it noticed an error late last week in its automated customer notification system, resulting in thousands of customers incorrectly receiving notifications for February pickups.

ARR says the error can be attributed to a new scheduling tool they recently implemented.

“We are looking into what caused the error to occur in order to prevent this from happening in the future,” ARR Director Ken Snipes said in a press release. “In the meantime, we are notifying the customers who received postcard notifications by mistake.”

If you received a postcard and want to verify your pickup date, you can check here.