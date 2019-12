AUSTIN (KXAN) — Humans aren’t the only ones gearing up for the Sunday’s big game. Pets up for adoption at the Austin Humane Society squared off for a special game Saturday.

The New England Pawtriots took on the Seattle Seadogs in the 2015 Austin Humane Society Puppy Bowl. The adorable animals dressed in their uniforms to raise awareness for shelter adoptions.

This marked the Humane Society’s 8th year to hold the free event, which included an adoption special for puppies.