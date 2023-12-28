AUSTIN (KXAN) — With food insecurity on the rise in Central Texas, Austin Public Health said it nearly tripled the number of people served at food distribution events this year, compared to the year before.

Through October 2023, APH served more than 64,000 people at the city’s six Neighborhood Centers. In the same time frame in 2022, it served 26,694 people.

Neighborhood Services Unit Manager Angel Zambrano said the data was “eye-opening” but, unfortunately, the increased need was not surprising.

“I think it goes back to the lack of affordable housing and inflation. People are just having less money to spend on their basic needs. So, between rent and food, transportation, any crisis can really affect that and put people in a very tough situation,” he explained.

The city has six Neighborhood Centers where it hosts these distribution events, along with other offerings such as health care, nursing services, job and rental assistance.

Find the center closest to you, here.

APH partners with the Central Texas Food Bank to distribute food.

Mark Jackson, Chief Development Officer at the food bank, said the need is always particularly high during the holiday season — on top of what has been unprecedented need throughout this year.

At last check in November, he told KXAN demand levels have risen to or even above pandemic levels, with an average of 370,000 people served each month. They are still waiting for December data, but in an interview on Thursday Jackson said the team is already preparing for the new year.

“The population continues to grow in Central Texas. We don’t know what economic conditions the future holds, but we are planning to figure out how to distribute more food to people in need,” he said.

For example, the Central Texas Food Bank partnered with Amazon and APH for a new home delivery service, offering a monthly delivery containing around 30 pounds of shelf-stable groceries.

Zambrano credits his staff for adapting and responding in creative ways to the increased need.

“Given the transportation issues that they may have — and for gas, having small children, no car seats — there’s a lot of challenges that we usually don’t think about when we can just get into our car and go somewhere. So, we do try to meet people where they are and fill those gaps,” he said, emphasizing the reason they offer a host of wraparound services and case management.

Zambrano went on to say, “I just tell people walk in the door, you know? Call us or walk in the door; we’ll see if we can help, we will help. If we can’t, we always do a warm handoff to an agency that can help. So, no one ever gets turned away.”

Thursday marked the last day of food distribution events at the city’s Neighborhood Centers for the month of December, but future events will be posted to the Neighborhood Centers website soon, according to APH.