Austin Public Health to give COVID-19 update at 10:30 a.m.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As part of a series of weekly news briefings, Austin Public Health will update the city on its continued response to COVID-19 today at 10:30 a.m. and answer reporter questions.

Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott, APH Director Stephanie Hayden and APH Chief Epidemiologist Janet Pichette are scheduled to appear. The session should last around 30 minutes.

In a city memo on May 22, Hayden said she submitted a COVID-19 testing plan to U.S. Secretary for Health and Human Services. It describes how Austin-Travis County will increase and conduct COVID-19 testing through the end of the year.

We will stream the call on KXAN.com and our Facebook page.