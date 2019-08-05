Austin Pride ‘increasing measures of safety’ before Saturday’s parade

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In the wake of shooting tragedies across the country in El Paso and Dayton, Austin Pride will be “increasing measures of safety” before its 10-day celebration which includes the Austin Pride Parade and Festival next Saturday, August 10.

“This year we will be increasing measures as safety is paramount and in a climate of armed terror, we are cutting no corners,” Austin Pride said in a statement on its Facebook page Sunday.

It was a violent weekend in the U.S. with mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio killing 29 people in the span of 24 hours. 20 people died and 26 were injured during an attack at an El Paso Walmart.

Nine people died at a popular nightlife spot in Dayton, Ohio early Sunday morning.

Read the full Austin Pride security statement below: