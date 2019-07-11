Austin police working with FBI to identify bank robbery suspect

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are working in tandem with the FBI investigating a bank robbery on Wednesday in east Austin.

Police responded to the call of the bank robbery at 12:47 p.m. at a Wells Fargo Bank inside a Fiesta Mart on 3909 North Interstate Highway 35.

According to investigators, the suspect approached the bank teller, gave them a note then left the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. The man was last seen running towards 38 1/2 Street.

The suspect is described as a black man in his mid-20s to early 30s, around 5 feet 9 inches tall and approximately 150 pounds. He was said to have a thin build and was last seen wearing a baseball cap, black shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is encouraged to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS