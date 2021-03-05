Austin Police won’t release video of deadly Jan. 5 police shooting, says it needs another month due to winter storm

Family and a stranger pray at the site on Wickersham Lane where police shot and killed Alexander Gonzales Jan. 5, 2020 (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department says it won’t be releasing footage as scheduled on Friday of a deadly police shooting that happened Jan. 5 on Wickersham Lane.

“Although the production process is currently underway, due to recent City of Austin weather-related closures, APD will not be releasing the video during the initial 60-day timeframe. At this time, APD is planning to release this critical incident briefing video no later than April 4, 2021,” the news release read.

On Jan. 5, APD officers shot and killed 27-year-old Alexander Gonzales after an altercation where an off-duty police officer says Gonzales cut him off in traffic and then pointed a gun at him. The off-duty officer shot at Gonzales and then called for backup.

Those officers arrived, and as Gonzales was stopped on Wickersham Lane. Austin police say Gonzales was outside of his car and tried to reach back into the car when one of the responding officers shot and killed him.

APD originally said it planned to release video of the incident ahead of the 60-day deadline its policy dictates, which would be by March 5.

APD identified the officers about a month after the shooting. They had put them on paid administrative leave, according to their policy:

• Officer Gabriel Gutierrez – 5 years of service with APD – (Fired weapon/initial off-duty officer)

• Officer Luis Serrato – 2 years of service with APD – (Fired weapon/responding officer)

The Austin Police Department says it is still investigating the incident.

“The Austin Police Department continues to work in collaboration with the Office of Police Oversight to provide a clear and unbiased account of critical incidents to the community. The goal of this effort is to increase transparency and build trust through the release of community briefing videos,” the news release said.

You can find APD’s Critical Incident Policy here.