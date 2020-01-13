DPS ‘stepping up’ surveillance in Austin after violent crimes over weekend

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public’s help while also turning to the Texas Department of Public Safety following a weekend of violent crime in Austin

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley met with the media Monday to provide an update on six open investigations and to call for a larger police presence in order to quell violent crime in the city.

Currently, there are 180 vacancies in the police department, Manley said. Texas DPS has stepped up its surveillance in Austin to deter more violent crimes in the community.

“I believe some in this community have information on…these shootings, this murder, these lives that are forever changed. It is important that you come forward. We need to clear these cases. We need to solve these crimes and we need to hold people responsible,” APD Chief Brian Manley said.

Shooting in south Austin

Austin-Travis County EMS responded to reports of a gunshot wound in south Austin Friday evening.

One man was shot and taken to the hospital with serious potentially life-threatening injuries, according to ATCEMS. The incident happened in the 7800 block of Wynne Lane near West Dittmar Road.

Incident in east Austin

Austin police are searching for a suspect after a man was seriously injured in east Austin Saturday night.

Austin police first thought the man was shot when they arrived at the scene because the victim couldn’t speak, but investigators say after speaking with him at the hospital, he was possibly hit with a rock.

Officers responded to the 5700 block of Manor Rd. in Windsor Park around 10:30 p.m.

Deadly shooting in east Austin

One person died after a shooting in east Austin Saturday morning. Medics were dispatched to the 1100 block of Reinli Street near Sheridan Avenue.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of Mueller City View apartments. Witnesses told officers three men fled westbound on foot.

Police search for men who dropped off gunshot victim at hospital

Police are asking for information on two subjects who dropped off a man suffering a gunshot wound off at Dell Children’s Hospital early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the hospital at 4900 Mueller Boulevard at 12:03 a.m. Security at the hospital told police two men came in carrying the gunshot victim.

According to the police press release, the two men left the scene without providing any details on what happened.

Man accused of holding tow truck driver at gunpoint in northeast Austin

A man whose truck was about to be towed at a northeast Austin apartment complex is accused of holding the tow truck driver at gunpoint until he got his car back.

According to court documents, Austin police received a 911 call on Friday about the incident at the Cricket Hollow Apartments located at 11441 North Interstate Highway 35 Northbound. The area is east of the highway and north of Braker Lane.