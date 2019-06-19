Austin police warn about spike in violent road rage incidents

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police held a press conference Wednesday about road rage incidents and what should be done to deescalate any potentially dangerous confrontation on the road.

Austin police say the purpose is to educate Austinites on what to do in these situations.

The press conference was conducted by Robert Snider with APD’s Aggravated Assault Unit. According to Snider, since January there have been 45 road rage incidents that included aggravated assault and only nine arrests.

Snider said the first thing to do is call 911 and stay on line line with the operator providing them with as many details about your location and the description of the other driver and vehicle.

“Don’t be confrontational with the person if they get upset. Try to de-escalate the situation, don’t follow them, don’t respond back to them,” said Snider. “If you can safely make it off the road, pull off the road. If they continue to follow you, tell the 911 call-taker that they’re following me.”

In May, a man was arrested in connection to a road rage incident that left another man dead on South Pleasant Valley Road.

A second incident in March involved a 57-year-old man, beaten on the side of MoPac Expressway after he was mistaken for the aggressor in a separate instance of road rage.