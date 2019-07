Austin police are reaching out to the community to track down multiple suspects connected to numerous burglaries across Austin. (Photos courtesy APD)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are reaching out to the community to track down multiple suspects connected to numerous burglaries across Austin.

Police have released several clips of surveillance footage that show breaking into businesses and stealing money. They said these suspects have been mainly targeting food trucks and trailers since April.

APD is asking anyone with information on these burglaries to call the Commercial Burglary Unit at 512-974-6941.