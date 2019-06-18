$1,000 reward offered for information in 3-year-old east Austin homicide

App users, tap here to watch surveillance video

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three years after a 23-year-old man was shot multiple times in east Austin, police have renewed efforts to identify his killer.

In the early hours of June 16, 2016, Gerald LaRon Williams was found riddled with bullets at the 5800 block of Sweeney Circle. When police arrived at his apartment, they found that someone had already taken Williams to a hospital.

Williams’ injuries were severe and he was taken to two hospitals but was pronounced dead less than an hour later. His death was ruled a homicide by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Surveillance video from the apartment released by Austin police shows the suspect walking along the complex seconds before the shooting and then again seconds after the shooting. The video shows the suspect running away.

Tuesday, police said they believed the suspect had no provocation when he “brandished a firearm” and shot Williams several times before running away. Police never recovered a suspect weapon.

Police describe the suspect as a dark-skinned black man in his mid-20s. He was about six feet tall with a medium build and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and long denim shorts.

Williams’ father made an emotional plea for information Tuesday as he stood alongside police.

“We don’t have a resolve in our family. I know we might not ever close it [the case] completely but we may get a little more closure knowing that this assailant won’t hurt anybody else,” he said. “It’s hard to say, but, I’m not angry. I’m just hurt.”

A $1,000 cash reward is being offered by Capital Area Crime Stoppers for tips that lead to the arrest of the suspect. You can provide an anonymous tip to police on their Homicide Tip Line at 512-477-3588 or to Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.