Philadelphia murder suspect wanted in connection to east Austin deadly shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities are searching for a Philadelphia murder suspect they believe is connected to a July 18 homicide in east Austin, according to Austin police.

Police responded to the call of a shooting at the Rare Apartments at 11:16 p.m. at 6407 Springdale Road. At the scene, officers along with Austin-Travis County EMS found the victim, 22-year-old Alexander Morgan Jr., with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center, but on Sunday, July 21 he was declared brain dead.

Investigators identified the suspect as 32-year-old Marcus A. Gibbs. According to detectives, on the night of the shooting, two men showed up at Gibbs’ apartment looking for Morgan to collect a drug debt. Police said Gibbs became angry at Morgan for bringing his drug problem into the apartment. The men began to argue and, as it escalated, Gibbs allegedly drew a pistol and shot Morgan multiple times.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Gibbs. In addition to this warrant, Gibbs is also wanted for murder in Philadelphia where he is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend.

Police say Gibbs could be using any of these names as an alias: Marcus Anthony Bedele, Demetrius Bedele, Pooch or Philly. APD says he has the word “LOYALTY” tattooed on his left forearm and is known to carry guns.

“He will not shave off his beard,” APD added to its description, saying Gibbs also “Usually wears a purse strapped over his right shoulder and hangs under his left arm.”

APD Crime Stoppers are offering a $1,000 reward and the U.S. Marshals are offering a $2,500 reward for information on Gibbs.

Police are encouraging anyone with information on Gibbs’ location to call 911. They advise that Gibbs is armed and considered extremely dangerous. Those with information can also call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or U.S. Marshals at 1-800-336-0102.