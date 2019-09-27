Austin police responding to SWAT situation in Avery Ranch on Thursday night

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are responding to the scene of a SWAT situation at 11000 Shallow Water Road in Avery Ranch in northwest Austin on Thursday night.

Austin Police Department is advising residents to stay away from the area.

Police say they got a call of a disturbance Thursday night around 8:30 p.m. When officers arrived a man went inside a home and hasn’t been out since. Police called in SWAT after hearing from witnesses that the man could be armed. Nearby neighbors were told to evacuate.

