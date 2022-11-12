AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police officers are investigating a stabbing that happened at the H-E-B store on East Riverside Drive.

APD said officers responded to the incident at 10:43 a.m. Saturday. Police said a suspect was arrested.

Austin-Travis County EMS said paramedics took two people to local trauma centers. One adult was transported with serious injuries. Another adult was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details were immediately available. This article will be updated with additional information if received.