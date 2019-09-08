Austin Police respond to multiple assaults downtown over the weekend

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police arrested several people on assault charges over the weekend.

Friday – 12:47 a.m.

The affidavit says the officer gave Yarbrough Jr. commands to get on the ground and saw him throw something from his right hand. The officer checked the ground and found a pocket knife.

According to an arrest affidavit, an officer was flagged down at the intersection of East 8th Street and the northbound I-35 frontage road by a victim who claimed 53-year-old William Thomas Yarbrough Jr. was trying to stab him.

The affidavit says in an interview, Yarbrough admitted to detectives he was arguing with the victim over clothes and had threatened to kill him.

Yarbrough is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Saturday – 1:03 a.m.

Police arrested 21-year-old Ellen Pandanell after an arrest affidavit says an officer watched her strike a man on 6th Street.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim said he was recording a segment for his YouTube channel when Pandanell confronted him.

In the affidavit, both Pandanell and the victim told police she confronted him because he’d bought girls’ underwear with counterfeit $100 bills in the past.

The responding officer says Pandanell told him, “She was defending women,” when she slapped his microphone out of his hand and punched him in the face.

Pandanell is charged with assault with injury.

Saturday – 2:10 a.m.

Officers say while monitoring crowds leaving the bars early Saturday morning, they watched 25-year-old Miseal Bazan punch another man, knocking him to the ground on East 6th Street near Sabine Street. According to an arrest affidavit, as officers ran to break up the fight, they saw Bazan raise his leg in the air and stomp on the victim’s head. The officers say he continued to stomp on and kick the victim, even as they yelled for him to stop.

According to the arrest affidavit, “The suspect had kicked the victim in the head like the suspect was kicking a football.”

According to the affidavit, the victim was unconscious and had a shoe print embedded in his face. It took a few minutes for the victim to regain consciousness and officers say he couldn’t remember what had happened.

The victim was taken to the Dell Seton Medical Center emergency room.

In the affidavit, police say Bazan’s brother told investigators the victim had been following Bazan and harassing him.

Bazan is charged with aggravated assault.

Saturday – 2:25 a.m.

Police say they were called to 310 East 5th Street after a man had been assaulted and knocked out.

When they arrived, police say 21-year-old Andrew Alvarado and a female were lingering on-scene.

Officers say both Alvarado and the female told them an unknown suspect attacked the victim. However, according to an arrest affidavit, another man walked up and identified Alvarado as the person who attacked the victim.

After that, the affidavit says Alvarado tried to run from police, but lost his balance and ran into a wall.

Police also say they heard from a witness who works at the Westin Hotel, who told them he watched Alvarado hit the victim numerous times in the face.

Alvarado is charged with assault with injury.

Saturday – 6:46 p.m.

Officers were dispatched to a disturbance at East 7th Street and Neches Street. According to an arrest affidavit, they found 55-year-old Michael Hamilton with a rock in his hand. Police say he’d been arguing with a woman, who told them he’d punched her to the point where her eye swelled shut.

Hamilton was arrested for Assault with Injury.

Sunday – 12:16 a.m.

32-year-old Robert Alan Sinclair was arrested for assault that caused bodily injury and evading detention. An arrest affidavit says someone flagged down an officer and told him Sinclair had just assaulted someone in the 300 block of East 6th Street.

Police found the victim with a bloody, swollen nose.

Officers say Sinclair tried to jog away from an officer before he was detained.