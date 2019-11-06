Austin police respond to body found at downtown Austin Holiday Inn

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police are investigating after officers found a woman’s body inside a downtown Austin hotel Wednesday morning.

Austin police said officers went to the Holiday Inn at the corner of Neches Street and Ninth Street around 4:44 a.m. Police say the call was classified as “Nature Unknown Urgent”.

At the scene, police say they found a black woman who had suffered obvious trauma. She was declared dead at the scene.

Police said they detained a man for his involvement in the incident.

This is a developing story. KXAN will update it as more information becomes available.

