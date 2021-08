AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin police say an officer was hurt in a wreck early Friday morning in northwest Austin.

Police say a driver heading the wrong way on Parmer Lane hit the officer in a patrol unit head-on.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. on Parmer at Dallas Drive. That’s north of McNeil Drive.

Police say both were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. They suspect the driver who hit the officer was intoxicated.