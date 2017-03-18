Austin police officer ill after suspected carbon monoxide poisoning from patrol car

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin police officer has been released from the hospital after getting sick from carbon monoxide while in his patrol vehicle.

Austin Police Association President Ken Casaday says the officer was in south Austin in his Ford patrol unit early Saturday morning when he began feeling nauseated. He hit a curb and then called for help. APD says the officer was sent to the hospital for treatment and was later released.

Casaday tells KXAN that there has been a problem with Ford Explorers and that this has been reported by police departments across the country. The vehicles were recalled by the manufacturer for a short time and were then brought back.

Following this incident, Casaday told KXAN that Austin Police Chief Brian Manley has said he plans to buy kits to detect carbon monoxide in all of the department’s Explorers.

“It is not acceptable for officers to be driving Ford motor vehicles and then get sick,” Casaday said.

Casaday and APD will continue to look into the incident.