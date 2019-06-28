Austin police make house call delivering AC unit to 84-year-old

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police officers stepped off their beats Thursday to help out in a special way.

The officers joined community partners, Saint David’s Foundation, Austin Cops for Charities and Meals on Wheels of Central Texas, to deliver and install a new air conditioner for 84-year-old Betty Jones.

Jones says she’s grateful for the AC unit, but also for the constant help she gets from Meals on Wheels.

“I will be 85 on July 4 and I cannot do the things I used to do, so the Meals on Wheels is good. They come in and do good time and I appreciate them giving me the meals. That’s one meal I don’t have to fix, but I can sure enjoy,” Betty Jones said.

The joint initiative between community partners buys and installs AC units for people in need.