Austin police investigating potential workplace accident death in northwest Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are investigating a death they believe may have happened because of a workplace accident.

According to a tweet from the Austin Police department, the body was found at 13620 North Farm to Market Road 620 near West Parmer Lane.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the call came in around 8:13 a.m. According to investigators, the deceased is a man in his 30s who died after an approximate 40-foot fall.

This is a developing story. KXAN will update it as more information becomes available.