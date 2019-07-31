Live Now
Shelter-in-place issued as fire billows out of ExxonMobile plant in Baytown

Austin police investigating potential workplace accident death in northwest Austin

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police lights

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are investigating a death they believe may have happened because of a workplace accident.

According to a tweet from the Austin Police department, the body was found at 13620 North Farm to Market Road 620 near West Parmer Lane.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the call came in around 8:13 a.m. According to investigators, the deceased is a man in his 30s who died after an approximate 40-foot fall.

This is a developing story. KXAN will update it as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss