AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are investigating a baby’s death in east Austin.

Police say they received a call at 8:36 a.m. in the 6100 block of Manor Road, which is northeast of East 51st Street.

Police have not determined if the death was suspicious and said it could be hours before homicide investigators have more answers.

Austin-Travis County EMS said someone from a residence called them. Medics went to the scene but did not take anyone to the hospital.