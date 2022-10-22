AUSTIN (KXAN) –The Austin Police Department has released more information about an auto-pedestrian crash that happened in September on Loyola Lane.

APD said officers responded to a crash in the 8400 block of Loyola Lane at about 9 p.m. Sept. 27. Officers said Kenneth Terry, 65, was walking northbound on the road when a car heading eastbound on Loyola hit Terry.

Police said paramedics took Terry to a hospital, and Terry died about three weeks later on Oct. 16.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, APD said.

APD is investigating this at Austin’s 85th fatal crash of 2022, totaling 87 deaths. On the date of this crash in 2021, there were 86 fatal crashes and 93 deaths.