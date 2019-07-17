Austin police debut their own superhero movie to raise funds for Dell Children’s Medical Center

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police officers are making their movie debut. On Tuesday the department held a screening at the South Lamar Alamo Drafthouse for their film that raises funds for Dell Children’s Medical Center.

The 10-minute movie shows the young patients at Dell Children’s calling for help. Some of the superheroes ended up having trouble because they couldn’t find a telephone booth to change. So they went to the next thing – the city’s public mobile restrooms.

Eventually, all the kids at Dell Children’s got the chance to see the superheroes catch the bad guys. At the end of the mission, the kids got the chance to take pictures with their favorite superheroes.

Watch the full movie below.