AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are asking for the public’s help finding a 12-year-old with a medical condition who was last seen Friday in the 7200 block of Teaberry Drive — near South First Street and William Cannon Drive.

Police say Robert Del Bosque is a runaway, but they’re worried about his well-being because of his age and condition.

If you have any information or have seen him, you’re asked to call 911.