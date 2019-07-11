Austin police ask for information on two kidnapping suspects

A similar vehicle to the one allegedly involved in a kidnapping from May. These images do not show the chrome accents on the bottom of the door the suspect vehicle had. (Photo courtesy APD)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities are asking the public to help track down two suspects who allegedly kidnapped a 15-year-old girl on her way to school and tried to coerce her into having sex before she was able to escape.

According to Austin police, the kidnapping happened on May 23, at 8:09 a.m. near the corner of East William Cannon Drive and Elm Creek Drive. They also said prior to the kidnapping, the two suspects allegedly approached a different 17-year-old girl also on her way to school and asked her for sex.

The victim was able to describe the driver of the vehicle as a Hispanic man in his 30s with a medium build and medium complexion. She also said he had green eyes, a thin beard and spoke Spanish with a Mexican accent. The victim told police she was not able to get a good look at the second suspect since he was sitting in the back seat.

The vehicle the suspects were driving is described as a gray or brown GMC Sierra 1500 quad cab with chrome additions to the bottom of the door. The vehicle also is said to have tinted windows and large tires.

Anyone with information regarding these suspects or their vehicle is encouraged to call APD’s Child Abuse Unit at 512-974-6880 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.