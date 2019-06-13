Austin Pets Alive caring for cats while San Marcos Regional Shelter fights deadly virus

SAN MARCOS (KXAN) — The San Marcos Regional Shelter is moving all of its cats to Austin Pets Alive while the shelter continues to decontaminate its building of a deadly virus.

The San Marcos shelter discovered an outbreak of Feline Panleukopenia in its center last week killing over 50 cats and kittens. Feline Panleukopenia is considered the Parvo virus for cats and mostly affects kittens.

Austin Pets Alive will be caring for and attempting to adopt the 70 cats coming from the San Marcos center.

Once every cat has been transported, the San Marcos shelter will continue decontaminating the entire center, according to a SMRAS Facebook post.

The shelter said in a June 6 Facebook post that it was postponing cat adoption and intake for two weeks for decontaminate the shelter.

The estimated time frame of 14 days is based on the incubation period, virus shedding and their ability to contain the disease.

However, if any cat tests positive for the virus during the next 14 days, the clock will restart and the shelter will wait another 14 days before adoption and intake.

The shelter added that cats outside the shelter should be okay provided they are up to date on their vaccination shots.